Georgia Tech holds on to beat short-handed Clemson, 69-64

ATLANTA (AP) — Deivon Smith came off the Georgia Tech bench to score 16 points and dish six assists and the Yellow Jackets had to hold on late to post a 69-64 upset win over Clemson for just their third victory in their first 11 Atlantic Coast Conference games.

Georgia Tech started fast, building a 13-point lead at intermission, but the Tigers battled back late.

Al-Amir Dawes hits three 3s in the final seven minutes to pull Clemson within six and David Collins hit a jumper to make it a four-point game, then cut the deficit to three with two free throws with 20 seconds left, 67-64, but the Tigers missed two 3-point attempts in the closing seconds.

Clemson (12-10, 4-7) will play host to North Carolina on Tuesday, February 8 at 6 p.m.

