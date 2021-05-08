Georgia Tech walks off Clemson in bottom of the 9th, 6-5

ATLANTA (Clemson SID) – Justyn-Henry Malloy’s solo home run in the ninth inning lifted Georgia Tech to a 6-5 walkoff win over Clemson at Russ Chandler Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 23-18 overall and 17-12 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 22-20 overall and 15-14 in ACC play.

The Yellow Jackets scored three runs in the second inning, with the first two on John Anderson’s two-run homer. Bryce Teodosio led off the third inning with his sixth homer of the season. Georgia Tech build a 4-1 lead with a run in the fourth inning, then the Tigers scored a run in the fifth inning on James Parker’s groundout. In the sixth inning, back-to-back doubles by Bryar Hawkins and Davis Sharpe plated a run, then Kier Meredith tied the score 4-4 with a sacrifice fly.

In the top of the eighth inning, J.D. Brock led off with a walk and scored on James Parker’s two-out double. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Jake DeLeo ripped a single to score the tying run. Later in the inning, DeLeo tried to score on Austin Wilhite’s one-out single to right field, but Dylan Brewer threw him out at the plate.

After the first two batters were retired in the ninth inning, Malloy crushed a long home run to left field.

Chance Huff (1-0) earned the win, while Geoffrey Gilbert (3-5) suffered the loss.

The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. on Regional Sports Network.

