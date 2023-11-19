CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson SID) – Clemson University men’s basketball pummeled Boise State on Sunday afternoon, 85-68, inside Littlejohn Coliseum to move to 4-0 this season.

The Tigers (4-0) were led offensively by Joseph Girard III (Glens Falls, N.Y./Glens Falls) who finished with a game-high and season-high 23 points. Girard added four rebounds and three assists, while connecting on nine field goals, including three 3-pointers. Seventeen of Girard’s 23 points came in the second half.

Chase Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake) and PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) combined for 28 points in addition to Girard’s output, scoring 14 points each. Hunter added six rebounds, four assists and an emphatic blocked shot, while Hall had four rebounds, a block, and an assist. Twelve of Hall’s 14 points came in the second half.

The home team raced out to a 7-2 lead before the Broncos (2-1) evened things up midway through the opening stanza. Up 15-14, the Tigers went on a 9-1 run to open a 24-15 advantage, but the Broncos closed the gap quickly back to a two-point lead. The first half finished very back-and-forth, and Clemson took a 41-38 lead into halftime.

Clemson opened a 10-point lead almost midway through the second half and then stretched it to a game-high 22 points with 5:19 left to keep the Broncos at bay.

Clemson’s bench outscored Boise State’s 27-17 in the contest, finishing 10-for-15 from the field and 3-for-4 from three. RJ Godfrey (Suwanee, Ga./North Gwinnett) contributed six points, seven rebounds and a career-best four blocked shots. Of Godfrey’s seven boards, four came on the offensive glass. Chauncey Wiggins (Grayson, Ga./Grayson) tallied nine points on 3-for-4 shooting.

Clemson returns to action on Friday, Nov. 24 when it hosts Alcorn State at 8 p.m. on ACCN.

Notes: Clemson moved to 4-0 on the season … Clemson won its first-ever game against Boise State in program history and moved to 4-2 all-time against members of the Mountain West Conference … Clemson finished 53.3 percent from three and now improves to 95-26 under Head Coach Brad Brownell when Clemson shoots 40.0 percent or better from three … the Tigers are now 261-99 overall when shooting 40.0 percent or better in program history … PJ Hall totaled his 15th-straight double-digit scoring game dating back to the 2022-23 season … Hall now has 1,121 career points and is just one shy of tying Aamir Simms for 34th on Clemson’s all-time list … Joseph Girard III turned in his first 20-point game as a Tiger with 23 points … he surpassed 1,700 (1,701) career points and became just the 31st player since the 1992-93 season to accumulate 1,700+ points, 300+ 3-pointers and 450+ assists in a career … RJ Godfrey set a mark for blocks in his career with four against Boise State … his four offensive rebounds were also a career high.