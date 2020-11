Greenville junior offensive lineman Collin Sadler has picked Clemson for his college football.

Sadler, a four-star prospect, saw his first game in Death Valley Saturday against Boston College and said that experienced sealed his plans.

He had 37 scholarship offers and his final five also included Alabama, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, and North Carolina.

He will graduate in December of 2021 and enroll early at Clemson in January 2022.