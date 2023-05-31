CLEMSON, S.C. – Junior lefthander and first baseman Caden Grice was named one of five finalists for the John Olerud Two-Way Player-of-the-Year Award on Tuesday, presented by the College Baseball Foundation.

Grice (Greer, S.C.) has been a two-way threat for the Tigers in 2023. He is 8-1 with a 3.25 ERA, .195 opponents’ batting average and 91 strikeouts against 32 walks in 69.1 innings pitched over 13 starts on the mound. At the plate, he is hitting .302 with 16 homers, a triple, 13 doubles, 63 RBIs, 56 runs, a .409 on-base percentage and three steals in 56 games (55 starts). He was also named ACC Tournament MVP on Sunday, leading Clemson to its 16th ACC title.

In his three-year Tiger career, he is 10-2 with a 3.69 ERA, .203 opponents’ batting average and 112 strikeouts against 45 walks in 85.1 innings pitched over 25 appearances (16 starts). At the plate, he is hitting .286 with 43 homers, two triples, 33 doubles, 156 RBIs, 141 runs and 11 steals in 165 games (164 starts).

The award is named for the former Washington State standout who achieved success both as a first baseman and lefthander during the late 1980s and was inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2007. The winner of the award is presented this summer.