Clemson’s Tee Higgins (5) dodges the tackle of North Carolina’s Chazz Surratt (21) to score the team’s final touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

(WSPA) – Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins received the ACC Wide Receiver of the Week award Monday.

The award came following his six catches for 129 yards and the game-winning touchdown Saturday at North Carolina.

The Tigers have also learned that their next game on October 12 against Florida State will kick off at either 3:30pm or 7:30pm.

The final determination will be made by Sunday.