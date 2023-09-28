The Charleston Post&Courier reported Wednesday that Clemson’s move away from the ACC is imminent, according to a Clemson senior administrator who said “sooner than later,” when asked how soon such a move could happen.

The Post&Courier story indicated the Tigers’ potential destination is the SEC. Media reports during the summer linked the Tigers’ potential jump to the Big Ten.

TigerIllustrated.com later reported Wednesday that Clemson will announce its move in October.

While there was no response to the reports from Clemson Athletics, the university’s Board Of Trustees has scheduled meetings next Thursday and Friday.

There was also no response from the school upon 7 News’ request for an agenda for the meetings.