Jeff Scott Returns to Clemson Practice & Jackson Carman Prepares to Face Home State School

Clemson practiced for the first time in Scottsdale, Arizona on Monday and Co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott was back working with the wide receivers after spending more than a week with his new team, South Florida. Scott was hired to be the Bulls head coach two weeks ago.

Another interesting angle to Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl match-up is Clemson starting left tackle, Jackson Carman facing the school he nearly signed with two years ago. However, the Ohio native says he has no regrets for leaving the Buckeye state to play for the Tigers.

