KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WSPA) – Former Clemson receiver Justyn Ross is signing with the Kansas City Chiefs after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft this past weekend.

Ross played three seasons at Clemson, amassing 158 catches for 2,379 yards and 20 touchdowns in 38 games. He missed all of 2020.

AT 6’4″, 200 pounds with impressive speed and catching ability, Ross was projected to be a high draft choice early on in his career. But injuries over the years clouded his draft stock, with several teams reportedly taking him off of their draft boards entirely.

Ross tore his ACL in high school back in 2015. Then in college in 2020 he underwent a Congenital neck fusion surgery before suffering a stress fracture in his foot in 2021.

Ross appeared to be on an upward trajectory during draft preparations, however, and was a limited participant at the NFL Combine. He also tested at the Clemson Pro Day.

He now will get his shot at making an NFL roster and, given the talent, possibly becoming one of the steals of the NFL offseason. He joins fellow Clemson alum Cornell Powell in KC.