CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 21: A general view of the Clemson Tigers’ football game against the Charlotte 49ers at Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – The kickoff time for the came between Clemson and Florida State is set for 3:30pm.

The October 12 game will be played at Memorial Stadium in Clemson.

The game, featuring the Tigers and Seminoles, will be broadcast on ABC, according to the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The second-ranked Tigers look to stay undefeated after a close call against North Carolina in Chapel Hill.