Larry Penley will retire after 38 seasons leading the Clemson golf program

After 38 seasons leading the Clemson golf program Larry Penley announced earlier this year that he would retire at the end of this season. During his Hall of Fame career, Penley led the Tigers to the 2003 national title, won 9 ACC championships, has an ACC record 82 career wins, never missed an NCAA tournament when the tournament has been played, and has had 62 All-America selections.

The Clemson golf team is currently ranked 4th in the country heading into this weekend’s ACC tournament in Atlanta.