Last 16 Clemson hitters retired as Tigers fall to Duke 5-1

CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson SID) – Jack Carey pitched 7.0 strong innings and Chris Crabtree hit two home runs in Duke’s 5-1 victory over Clemson in the series opener at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Thursday night.

Carey (4-2) earned the win by allowing just four hits, one run and no walks with nine strikeouts. Marcus Johnson pitched 2.0 innings to record his fifth save of the year. Tiger starter Mack Anglin (2-5) suffered the loss, as he yielded five hits, three runs and four walks with six strikeouts in 6.2 innings pitched.

The Blue Devils (26-20, 14-17 ACC), who won their sixth game in a row, scored single runs in the first two innings, highlighted by Crabtree’s leadoff homer in the second inning. Blake Wright lofted a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning to put Clemson (24-24, 16-18 ACC) on the scoreboard. Crabtree doubled Duke’s lead in the sixth inning with his second home run of the game. Joey Loperfido added a two-run homer in the ninth inning.

James Parker extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single in the first inning.

The series continues Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.