Lawrence throws four touchdowns as Clemson tops Virginia in Death Valley

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Trevor Lawrence threw four touchdowns as the top ranked Tigers defeated the Virginia Cavaliers Saturday, 41-24.

It wasn’t as dominant of a performance as Clemson (3-0) has been accustomed to this year, however. The Tigers watched a 21-point lead shrink to just ten points in the second half, but in the end Clemson’s offense was too much for the Cavaliers.

Travis Etienne was once again heavily involved in the Tiger offense, rushing for 73 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown while also leading the team in receiving with a 6-114-1 line through the air.

Lawrence finished the game completing 25 of 38 passes for 329 yards and four touchdowns.

Nolan Turner and Andrew Booth Jr. contributed the only two turnovers of the evening for Clemson, as they each intercepted Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong.

Clemson led the Cavs, 24-3, late in the first half until Virginia made it 24-10 at the break before trimming the deficit to 27-17 midway through the third quarter. But Lawrence connected with Etienne for his fourth scoring toss of the night at the six-minute mark of the third to move their lead back to 17.

The Tigers went on to win, 41-17, handing Virginia (1-1) its first loss of the season.

Clemson returns home next weekend as they play host to Miami on October 10 at 7:30 p.m.