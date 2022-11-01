GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Nov. 12.

Saturday, Nov. 12

· Virginia Tech at Duke, Noon, RSN

· Pitt at Virginia, Noon, ACC Network

· Boston College at NC State, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network

· Louisville at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

· Miami at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., RSN

· North Carolina at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

· Florida State at Syracuse, 8 p.m., ACC Network

All times are Eastern.