As Clemson continues its work ahead of their upcoming Gator Bowl battle against Kentucky, new OL coach Matt Luke is acclimating to his role.

Dabo Swinney hopes his roster remains intact for the December 29th game and the head coach told reporters Tuesday he expects Will Shipley to play in the contest despite the running back recently indicating he’s weighing his future options.

Swinney says he is considered about availability at the cornerback position.