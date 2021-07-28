Mauldin’s Lukus picks Clemson

Mauldin five star defensive back Jeadyn Lukus, considered the Palmetto State’s top prospect, announced via social media Wednesday that he’ll play his college football at Clemson, picking the Tigers over North Carolina and Ohio State.

He’s the first five-star rated prospect to commit to Clemson’s 2022 class.

The 6-2, 185 pound Lukus is rated as high as the nation’s number five cornerback and is Rivals.com’s 32nd best overall prospect nationally.

He’ll make it official on the December signing day.

Lukus’ commitment gives the Tigers two of the top three Greenville County prospects so far in this year’s class. Former Greer tight end Jaleel Skinner, who announced he’ll finish his prep career this fall at Florida’s IMG Academy and is considered number one at his position nationally by some sites, has the Tigers in his final five.