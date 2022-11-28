GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Clemson offensive tackle Jordan McFadden (Dorman HS) has been voted the winner of the 2022 Jacobs Blocking Trophy, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday.

The Jacobs Blocking Trophy has been awarded annually since 1953 to the player selected most outstanding blocker in the ACC by a poll of the league’s head coaches and defensive coordinators. The trophy is given in memory of William P. Jacobs, who served as president of Presbyterian College from 1935 to 1945.

McFadden, a 6-2, 305-pound first-year graduate student from Spartanburg, South Carolina, heads into next Saturday night’s Subway ACC Football Championship Game having played more than 2,800 career snaps in 54 college games. He has started every game this season while leading the Tigers to a 10-2 overall record and an unbeaten mark in ACC play.

With McFadden paving the way, Clemson boasts one of three ACC 1,000-yard rushers (Will Shipley) and has amassed close to 5,000 yards in total offense. McFadden, who completed his undergraduate degree in sociology last spring, was voted the ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week twice during the 2022 season.

“Jordan is so deserving,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “He has obviously been our best player and most consistent player for the last couple of years. He is a guy that football is very important to. His craft is very important to him. He’s become an incredibly disciplined and technically savvy offensive lineman. He’s one of the strongest kids we’ve got, and he is a complete player in every aspect.

“I’m very thankful that he’s getting this recognition because he has worked his tail off to become a great offensive lineman. And it’s not just what he’s done on the field; off the field as well, he embodies everything about this award.”

This marks the 10th time that a Clemson player has claimed the Jacobs Blocking Trophy and the first since Mitch Hyatt claimed the award in both 2017 and 2018.

Winners of the ACC Jacobs Blocking Trophy

1953 Bill Wohrman, FB, South Carolina

1954 Bill Wohrman, FB, South Carolina

1955 Bob Pellegrini, C, Maryland

1956 Hal McElhaney, FB, Duke

1957 Hal McElhaney, FB, Duke

1958 John Saunders, FB, South Carolina

1959 Doug Cline, FB, Clemson

1960 Dwight Bumgarner, T, Duke

1961 Art Gregory, T, Duke

Jim LeCompte, G, North Carolina

1962 Art Gregory, T, Duke

1963 Chuck Walker, T, Duke

1964 Eddie Kesler, FB, North Carolina

1965 John McNabb, G, Duke

1966 Wayne Mass, T, Clemson

1967 Harry Olszewski, G, Clemson

1968 Greg Shelly, T, Virginia

1969 Ralph Sonntag, T, Maryland

1970 Dan Ryczek, C, Virginia

1971 Geoff Hamlin, FB, North Carolina

1972 Ron Rusnak, G, North Carolina

1973 Bill Yoest, G, NC State

1974 Ken Huff, G, North Carolina

1975 Billy Bryan, C, Duke

1976 Billy Bryan, C, Duke

1977 Joe Bostic, G, Clemson

1978 Jim Ritcher, C, NC State

1979 Jim Ritcher, C, NC State

1980 Ron Wooten, G, North Carolina

1981 Lee Nanney, T, Clemson

1982 Dave Pacella, T, Maryland

1983 James Farr, G, Clemson

1984 Jim Dombrowski, T, Virginia

1985 Jim Dombrowski, T, Virginia

1986 Paul Kiser, G, Wake Forest

1987 John Phillips, G, Clemson

1988 Jeff Garnica, C, North Carolina

1989 Chris Port, T, Duke

1990 Ray Roberts, T, Virginia

1991 Ray Roberts, T, Virginia

1992 Ben Coleman, T, Wake Forest

1993 Mark Dixon, G, Virginia

1994 Clay Shiver, C, Florida State

1995 Clay Shiver, C, Florida State

1996 no recipient

1997 Tra Thomas, T, Florida State

1998 Craig Page, C, Georgia Tech

1999 John St. Clair, C, Virginia

2000 Tarlos Thomas, T, Florida State

2001 Brett Williams, T, Florida State

2002 Brett Williams, T, Florida State

2003 Elton Brown, G, Virginia

2004 Elton Brown, G, Virginia

2005 Eric Winston, T, Miami

2006 Josh Beekman, G-C, Boston College

2007 Steve Justice, C, Wake Forest

2008 Eugene Monroe, T, Virginia

2009 Rodney Hudson, G, Florida State

2010 Rodney Hudson, G, Florida State

2011 Blake DeChristopher, T, Virginia Tech

2012 Jonathan Cooper, G, North Carolina

2013 Cameron Erving, T, Florida State

2014 Cameron Erving, T-C, Florida State

2015 Roderick Johnson, T, Florida State

2016 Roderick Johnson, T, Florida State

2017 Mitch Hyatt, T, Clemson

2018 Mitch Hyatt, T, Clemson

2019 Mekhi Becton, T, Louisville

2020 Liam Eichenberg, T, Notre Dame

2021 Ikem Ekwonu, T, NC State

2022 Jordan McFadden, T, Clemson