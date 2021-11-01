Murphy earns ACC weekly honor

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that defensive end Myles Murphy has earned ACC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week honors for his performance in Clemson’s 30-20 win against Florida State on Saturday. Murphy will share this week’s honor with Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson II.

Clemson has now earned a total of 549 weekly honors since 1968, including eight honors this season. The weekly honor is Murphy’s first of the season and the second of his career, joining an ACC Rookie of the Week selection for his play against Virginia Tech last season.

Against Florida State, Murphy recorded five tackles (three for loss) including a career-high-tying 2.0 sacks after review, matching his 2.0 sacks in his collegiate debut at Wake Forest in 2020. He led Clemson as the Tigers posted a season-high 6.0 sacks. Murphy also blocked a Florida State PAT, Clemson’s first blocked placekick since Bryan Bresee blocked a field goal attempt at Wake Forest in the 2020 season opener and Clemson’s first blocked PAT since Christian Wilkins blocked a Louisville PAT on Nov. 3, 2018.

The honor is Clemson’s first for a defensive lineman this season and its first since Justin Foster won ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week for his performance against Louisville in 2019.

In addition to Murphy’s selection, running back Will Shipley and punter Will Spiers earned national honors on Monday. Shipley earned a Hornung Award Honor Roll selection after touching the ball 31 times three different ways, recording a team-season-high 128 rushing yards and two scores, including the go-ahead 21-yard touchdown run with fewer than three minutes remaining.

Spiers averaged 51.5 yards on four punts, earning selection to the Ray Guy Award “Ray’s 8” list for last week. He had all four of his punts downed inside the 20-yard line, one shy of his career high of five punts downed inside 20 against both Ohio State and LSU in two College Football Playoff games in 2019.