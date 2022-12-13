CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy won’t be playing in the team’s upcoming Orange Bowl as he gets ready for the next step in his career, head coach Dabo Swinney announced Tuesday.

Swinney made the announcement during bowl practice Tuesday. The junior will be skipping the bowl game to prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

In his three years with the Tigers Murphy amassed 116 total tackles, 36 for loss, and 18.5 sacks.

He tallied 40 tackles and 6.5 sacks in 2022, earning him first-team All-ACC honors.