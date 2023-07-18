Garrett Riley is looking to make a good first impression on Clemson fans as he prepares to roll out his Air Raid Offense.

He spoke with the media Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Tigernet.com reported Tuesday night that former Clemson offensive coordinator Chad Morris will return to the staff as an analyst. The school has yet to make a formal announcement.

Morris was hired ahead of the 2011 season to run Clemson’s offense (and following a 6-7 2010 campaign) and is credited with laying the foundation for an attack that would help bring the Tigers two national titles.