Clemson’s baseball season opens Friday at home against Binghampton (America East) as the Erik Bakich era begins.

The new head coach spoke Tuesday about bringing new ideas to the team, both on the field and away from hit.

He believes in a hitting approach that includes a team concept ahead of individual performance.

Among the changes he’s made to his pitching staff is moving last year’s closer Ryan Ammons (Wren HS) into a starting role. Bakich hinted Tuesday that Ammons will get the start in the opener but did not make an official announcement.