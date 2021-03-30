Newman lands at UNCG

Former Clemson guard John Newman announced via Twitter Tuesday night that he’ll continue his career at UNCG.

It’s a return to his hometown as the soon to be fourth-year player was a four star prospect in high school at Greensboro Day School.

At Clemson, his role diminished in his junior year as his minutes were cut in half and he averaged 3.7 points and two rebounds per contest.

He joins a UNCG program that comes off a Southern Conference title and has been a contender in the conference for several seasons.