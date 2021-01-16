No. 18 Virginia routs No. 12 Clemson to stay perfect in ACC

Clemson

by: PETE IACOBELLI

Posted: / Updated:
Clemson Basketball Generic _1553461012874.jpg

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP/WSPA) — No. 18 Virginia won its 11th straight over 12th-ranked Clemson with an 85-50 victory on Saturday.

Sam Hauser and Tomas Woldetensae had 14 points and four 3-pointers apiece for the Cavs. P.J. Hall paced the Tigers (9-2, 3-2) with just eight points.

The Cavaliers moved to 5-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, their best start to league play since opening 12-0 in 2017-18. Virginia tied its season high with 15 3-pointers and had its biggest margin of victory in an ACC game since defeating Wake Forest 70-34 in February of 2015.

Clemson has not beaten Virginia since 2012, Brad Brownell’s third season as head coach.

The loss snaps Clemson’s four-game winning streak. Up next, they’ll take on Georgia Tech Wednesday, January 20.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Clemson Sports Schedule