No. 18 Virginia routs No. 12 Clemson to stay perfect in ACC

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP/WSPA) — No. 18 Virginia won its 11th straight over 12th-ranked Clemson with an 85-50 victory on Saturday.

Sam Hauser and Tomas Woldetensae had 14 points and four 3-pointers apiece for the Cavs. P.J. Hall paced the Tigers (9-2, 3-2) with just eight points.

The Cavaliers moved to 5-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, their best start to league play since opening 12-0 in 2017-18. Virginia tied its season high with 15 3-pointers and had its biggest margin of victory in an ACC game since defeating Wake Forest 70-34 in February of 2015.

Clemson has not beaten Virginia since 2012, Brad Brownell’s third season as head coach.

The loss snaps Clemson’s four-game winning streak. Up next, they’ll take on Georgia Tech Wednesday, January 20.