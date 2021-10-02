No. 25 Clemson escapes Boston College with 19-13 victory

Clemson Tigers

by: PETE IACOBELLI

Posted: / Updated:

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney looks at his play card during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — B.T. Potter had four field goals including the tiebreaking kick late in the third quarter and Clemson’s defense made the lead hold up as the 25th-ranked Tigers won their 11th straight over Boston College 19-13 on Saturday night.

The Eagles drove to the Clemson 12 in the final minute before quarterback bobbled the snap and defensive end K.J. Henry fell on the ball for the Tigers to seal the win.

Clemson ran its home win streak to 31 games, although it was the second game in row here it had to survive a chaotic finish.

The Tigers have an open week before returning to play at Syracuse Saturday, October 15.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Clemson Sports Schedule