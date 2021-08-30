No. 3 Clemson rolls out revamped offense vs No. 5 Georgia

Clemson Tigers
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 31, 2020, file photo, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talks with players during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Clemson, S.C. Swinney, the coach of No. 3 Clemson, faces No. 5 Georgia in the season-opener in Charlotte, N.C. (Josh Morgan/Pool Photo via AP, File)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson’s newcomers on offense will get an early test this weekend when the third-ranked Tigers face No. 5 Georgia in the season opener for both teams.

Clemson will begin what it hopes is another championship run without their two biggest offensive weapons the past three seasons in quarterback Trevor Lawrence and tailback Travis Etienne.

Highly regarded QB D.J. Uiagalelei takes over for Lawrence, the NFL’s top draft pick last spring.

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is uncertain who’ll get the start at tailback in Etienne’s place against the Bulldogs in Charlotte, North Carolina Saturday night.

