North Carolina hands Clemson its 5th straight loss, 5-4

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (Clemson SID) – Behind three home runs in a five-run fourth inning, No. 18 North Carolina downed Clemson 5-4 at Boshamer Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Tar Heels, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 9-4 overall and 5-3 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 5-7 overall and 1-4 in ACC play.

The Tigers scored the game’s first run in the second inning on an error. In the fourth inning, the Tar Heels exploded for five runs on three home runs, including solo homers by Caleb Roberts and Will Stewart as well as a three-run homer by Clemente Inclan. Clemson responded with three runs in the fifth inning on three bases-loaded walks. The Tigers drew 10 walks, a hit-by-pitch and had 15 batters reach base in the contest, but fell one run short.

Joey Lancellotti (1-1) earned the win in relief, as he allowed one hit, no runs and three walks with three strikeouts in 3.0 innings pitched. Caden O’Brien pitched the final 1.2 innings to record his first save of the year. Tiger starter Ty Olenchuk (1-2) suffered the loss, as he surrendered five runs on seven hits in 3.0 innings pitched. Clemson reliever Mat Clark allowed just three hits, no runs and no walks with seven strikeouts in 4.1 innings pitched.

The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. on ACCNX.