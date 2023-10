CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners confirmed this evening that Clemson’s game against Notre Dame on Saturday, Nov. 4 will kick off at noon ET.

The Fighting Irish will visit Death Valley for the first time since 2015, when Clemson held on for a 24-22 win on a rainy night en route to its first birth in the College Football Playoff.

The Tigers will try to snap their first in-season losing streak since 2011 in the contest.