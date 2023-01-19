CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Olivia Miles had 20 points and Maddy Westbeld got 15, including a layup with less than four minutes left that put No. 7 Notre Dame ahead for good in a 57-54 win at Clemson on Thursday night. The Fighting Irish held on despite scoring 31 fewer points than their average coming it. Clemson had a pair of chances to tie things in the final seconds, but Daisha Bradford missed both 3-pointers to send Notre Dame to its eighth win in the past nine games. Brie Perpingnan led Clemson with 11 points.

