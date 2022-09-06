CLEMSON, S.C. – The top-ranked Clemson men’s soccer team put on a brilliant display at Historic Riggs Field on Tuesday night, handling UNC Asheville by a final score of 4-0 to advance to 4-0-0 on the season. Ousmane Sylla and Mohamed Seye each continued their marvelous 2022 campaigns with four points apiece on the evening.

The first of the Tigers’ four goals came from freshman Nathan Richmond, who was making his first career start. Seye sprung him in alone on the keeper and he calmly slotted the ball into the back of the net before pulling off a backflip to celebrate his first collegiate goal.

Seye earned his second assist of the evening when he laid the ball off to Sylla, who took a touch to his right and struck the ball across his body to double Clemson’s lead. Just two minutes later, Seye himself would get on the scoreboard off an assist from Sylla that he blasted into the top of the net with his left foot.

Just over three minutes into the second half, Sylla found Isaiah Reid wide open inside the penalty area, and Reid one-timed a composed finish past the keeper to put the Tigers up 4-0. The rest of the match went by without a score, as Clemson played 21 players and outshot the Bulldogs 32-5 en route to Joseph Andema’s second clean sheet in as many starts.

“I thought that was as good a performance as we’ve put in so far this year, including the Indiana game, from back to front,” said Head Coach Mike Noonan. “The forwards did their job by scoring. Joseph and the back four did their job and the midfield did theirs as well, so a good performance all around.”

Up next, the Tigers begin their ACC slate on the road with a trip to Boston College on Saturday, September 10. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the match will stream on ACCNX.