Parker delivers walkoff single to help Clemson complete sweep of Cincinnati, 8-7 in 10 innings

CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson SID) – James Parker’s walkoff single to deep left-center with no outs in the 10th inning scored Dylan Brewer and gave No. 25 Clemson an 8-7 win over Cincinnati at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers completed the three-game sweep with the one-run victory.

Brewer and Parker, who extended his hitting streak to 10 games dating to 2020, both laced two-run homers in the first inning, their first long balls of the year. Cincinnati answered with two runs in the second inning, then Clemson (3-0) plated two runs in the fourth inning, one on Jonathan French’s leadoff homer, his second of the year, and one on Pierce Gallo’s run-scoring single.

After Cincinnati (0-3) scored three unearned runs in the top of the fifth inning to narrow Clemson’s lead to 6-5, Davis Sharpe belted a two-out, run-scoring double in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Bearcats plated two runs in the eighth inning to tie the score 7-7.

In the 10th inning, Brewer led off with a single and Bryar Hawkins followed with another single. After a wild pitch moved the runners up a base, Parker belted a 3-1 pitch to left-center to plate Brewer for the walkoff run.

Centerville, Ohio native Nick Hoffmann (1-0) earned the win by retiring all seven batters he faced. Nathan Moore (0-2) suffered the loss.

The Tigers face South Carolina in a three-game series at three different sites, beginning Friday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.