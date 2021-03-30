PGA Tour adds third Palmetto State stop this year

Clemson

by: Associated Press

RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) – The PGA Tour is returning to the Palmetto State for the third time in as many months as it holds a new event at the Congaree Golf Club. The PGA Tour announced the addition Tuesday.

The tournament will fill the spot left open with the cancellation of the RBC Canadian Open and be played from June 10-13. The event follows the PGA’s regular yearly stop at Hilton Head Island in April for the RBC Heritage.

It runs concurrent with the PGA Korn Ferry Tour’s BMW Charity Pro-Am event.

This year, The Ocean Course on Kiawah Island outside of Charleston will host the PGA Championship in May. The Congaree Golf Club is located in Ridgeland, South Carolina, about 80 miles southwest of Charleston.

