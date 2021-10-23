Pitt is it: No. 23 Panthers top reeling Clemson 27-17

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) celebrates after throwing him a touchdown pass to wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH (AP/WSPA) — Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett made the most of his Heisman Trophy showcase, throwing for 302 yards and two touchdowns as the 23rd-ranked Panthers topped Clemson 27-17.

Pickett completed 25 of 39 passes to overtake Alex Van Pelt for the most career completions in school history. The fifth-year senior ran for two drive-extending dives late in the fourth quarter after the Tigers had drawn within 10.

Clemson saw its chances for another Atlantic Division title take a massive hit thanks in large part to an offense that remains very much a problem with Halloween looming.

D.J. Uiagalelei was benched in the second half after a shovel pass was intercepted and returned for a touchdown. He finished 12-25 for 128 yards and two interceptions. He also added 50 yards on the ground and a score.

Clemson falls to 4-3 and will take on FSU in Death Valley October 30.