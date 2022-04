Princeton guard Jaelin Llewellyn announced Tuesday evening on Twitter that he’s transferring to Clemson for his final season.

The 6-2 guard from Mississauga, Ontario averaged 15.7 points per game for the Ivy League runner-up this past season. He had a career-high 29 points in his final home game against Harvard.

His arrival helps offset the loss of guards Al-Amir Dawes and Nick Honor, who each recently entered the transfer portal.