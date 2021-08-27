Quarterback updates for Clemson, USC

South Carolina’s Shane Beamer said on his radio show Thursday night that his team will announce its starting quarterback for the September 4th opener against Eastern Illinois “before Tuesday.”

Beamer said it Luke Doty “can throw and make plays with his feet” then the sophomore will get the call.

If not, Beamer also mentioned Saint Francis transfer Jason Brown and recent graduate assistant Zeb Noland as options, noting that they’ve each been working with the first group.

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney said back-up quarterback Taison Pommachanh has been fully cleared medically to play, less than five months after he tore his Achilles, with Swinney noting how remarkably quick his recovery has been.