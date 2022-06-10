Las Vegas-AP-The Las Vegas Raiders have locked up another key player with a new contract, agreeing to a two-year, $32 million extension with Pro Bowl slot receiver Hunter Renfrow.

NFL Network first reported the deal and said it includes $21 million in guarantees. Renfrow was entering the final season of his rookie contract after being a fifth-round pick in 2019 and he got a big pay raise based on his breakthrough 2021 season.

Renfrow had 103 catches for 1,038 yards and nine TDs as he became quarterback Derek Carr’s most reliable target.

