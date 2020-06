TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 09: The Clemson Tigers celebrate defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide 35-31 in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – Members of the Clemson football team are planning an on-campus racial injustice protest on June 13, according to a report from The Clemson Insider.

The outlet is reporting that the protest will begin at Bowman Field and will also consist of a march through the Clemson University campus.

The player-led event is being organized by linebacker Mike Jones, Jr., The Clemson Insider reports.