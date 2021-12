As the Clemson Tigers prepare for Wednesday’s game against Iowa State in Orlando, the ClemsonInsider.com reported Monday afternoon that a player, a coach, and a staff member have each tested positive for COVID-19. The website did not name names.

The story also notes that wide receiver E.J. Williams was not seen at Monday’s final practice before the game, during the time that media were allowed to observe. Williams was seen at practice in Orlando earlier in the weekend.