Reports in Michigan late Tuesday night indicated the Clemson has hired University of Michigan head coach Erik Bakich to guide its baseball program.

Bakich led the Wolverines to the 2019 College World Series championship series and has led Michigan the past decade.

He has a Clemson connection as he served on Jack Leggett’s staff in 2002 and then followed Tim Corbin when the former Tiger assistant took the top job at Vanderbilt.

Bakich led Michigan the past decade, compiling a 328-216 record with a 140-93 mark in Big Ten play.

His team’s 2015 NCAA Tournament appearance was the Wolverines’ first in nearly a decade and he took his team to the NCAA tourney four times, including this season.

Prior to Michigan, Bakich guided Maryland for three seasons while the Terrapins were still in the ACC, posting his only winning record there (32-24) in his final season.

Other reports have indicated he’ll receive an annual salary of $1 million in his new role, a significant bump from the $400,000 he was making at Michigan.

The D1 Baseball website reports that Bakich’s associate head coach and recruiting coordinator with the Wolverines, Nick Schnabel, will join him at Clemson.

Per the University of Michigan website:

While at Vanderbilt, Bakich recruited and coached David Price, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2007 draft and finished second in voting for the 2010 Cy Young Award as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays. Bakich also hauled in top-25 recruiting classes all seven years, including the top-ranked class in 2005 and the second-ranked class in 2008. From 2008-10, 22 Commodores that Bakich recruited were selected in the MLB First-Year Player Draft.

Bakich began his college coaching career as a volunteer assistant at Clemson in 2002. There, he worked with the Tigers’ outfielders and infielders as well as assisted in Clemson’s recruiting efforts. In Bakich’s one season at Clemson, the Tigers went 54-17 and advanced to the College World Series.

Bakich had a successful career as a player prior to his coaching career. After transferring from San Jose City College in California, Bakich was a standout for East Carolina in 1999 and 2000. While there, the Pirates won back-to-back Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) championships and earned number-one seeds at NCAA Regionals both years. Bakich was named to the All-Baton Rouge Regional team as a third baseman after earning unanimous all-tournament honors at the Bell South Hurricane Classic in Miami, Fla., earlier in the 1999 season.

He finished his playing career at ECU with a .315 batting average, 14 home runs and 85 RBI. Bakich graduated from East Carolina in 2000 with a degree in exercise and sports science. Upon graduation, Bakich played professionally in the Independent Professional Baseball League until 2001. At the conclusion of his playing career, Bakich returned to East Carolina, where he served as an assistant strength and conditioning coach for one year.

Bakich and his wife, Jiffy, have two sons, Colt and Beau and a daughter, Tempie.

He replaces Monte Lee, who was dismissed after seven seasons on May 31.