Reports: Clemson’s Elliott to interview for Virginia job

Clemson Tigers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 11: Co-Offensive Coordinator Tony Elliott of the Clemson Tigers attends media day for the College Football Playoff National Championship on January 11, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The University of Virginia is searching for its next head football coach and Clemson Offensive Coordinator Tony Elliott is reportedly interviewing for the position, according to The Clemson Insider.

The Clemson Insider reported on Wednesday that Elliott flew out of Oconee County Regional Airport Wednesday afternoon headed for Charlottesville, Virginia.

The outlet confirmed with Elliott at the airport that he was going there for his first interview with the university’s president.

Elliott had recently been in play for the head coaching job at Duke, however with the Virginia job opening up that now appears to be the front-runner for the Tigers OC.

The Cavaliers head coach vacancy came about after Bronco Mendenhall resigned earlier in December.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Clemson Sports Schedule