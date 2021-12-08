Reports: Clemson’s Elliott to interview for Virginia job

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 11: Co-Offensive Coordinator Tony Elliott of the Clemson Tigers attends media day for the College Football Playoff National Championship on January 11, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The University of Virginia is searching for its next head football coach and Clemson Offensive Coordinator Tony Elliott is reportedly interviewing for the position, according to The Clemson Insider.

The Clemson Insider reported on Wednesday that Elliott flew out of Oconee County Regional Airport Wednesday afternoon headed for Charlottesville, Virginia.

The outlet confirmed with Elliott at the airport that he was going there for his first interview with the university’s president.

Significant update on Elliott and Virginiahttps://t.co/wfMRrqzejA — TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) December 8, 2021

Elliott had recently been in play for the head coaching job at Duke, however with the Virginia job opening up that now appears to be the front-runner for the Tigers OC.

The Cavaliers head coach vacancy came about after Bronco Mendenhall resigned earlier in December.