CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson junior quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is expected to enter the transfer portal.

The news was first reported Sunday by 247Sports.

Most recently, Uiagalelei was benched following a pair of three-and-outs in the ACC Championship Game Saturday against North Carolina. Following the game, head coach Dabo Swinney announced Cade Klubnik would be the team’s starter moving forward.

Uiagalelei, who’s set to graduate next week, started every game for the Tigers the past two seasons. In his Clemson career, he’s completed 515 of 861 passes (59.8%) for 5,681 yards and 36 touchdowns to 17 interceptions. He added 913 yards rushing and 13 scores on the ground.