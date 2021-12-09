Reports: Elliott says Virginia job is ‘my decision’ but no decision yet

Clemson Tigers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson Offensive Coordinator Tony Elliott returned to the Oconee County Regional Airport Thursday afternoon following an interview with the University of Virginia for its head coach vacancy.

The Clemson Insider reported that upon arrival Elliott stated there was “no decision yet.” But when asked who’s decision it was, he told TCI that “it’s my decision.”

Elliott has also interviewed for the head coach job at Duke University.

He flew to Charlottesville, Virginia on Wednesday for his first interview with the university president.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Clemson Sports Schedule