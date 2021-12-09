Reports: Elliott says Virginia job is ‘my decision’ but no decision yet

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson Offensive Coordinator Tony Elliott returned to the Oconee County Regional Airport Thursday afternoon following an interview with the University of Virginia for its head coach vacancy.

The Clemson Insider reported that upon arrival Elliott stated there was “no decision yet.” But when asked who’s decision it was, he told TCI that “it’s my decision.”

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott returned to the Oconee County Airport late this afternoon.He told The Clemson Insider “no decision yet “on the Virginia job. When asked who’s decision it is (for him to become head coach of the Cavaliers) he said “it’s my decision. “ — Pete Yanity (@pyanity) December 9, 2021

Elliott has also interviewed for the head coach job at Duke University.

He flew to Charlottesville, Virginia on Wednesday for his first interview with the university president.