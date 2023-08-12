Various reports Friday night indicated that Clemson is among four ACC schools opposed to adding Cal and Stanford to the conference.

The Tigers are joined by Florida State, North Carolina, and N.C. State in their opposition to such a move.

Wednesday evening, ACC presidents chose to not vote on whether to admit two of the four remaining PAC-12 schools, according to reports. Twelve votes would be needed among the 15 member schools to admit new conference members.

There have been indications from various media outlets that such a move, which was campaigned for by Notre Dame, is either stalled or is altogether dead. Notre Dame is an ACC member for all sports but football.