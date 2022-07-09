Anderson –

Former Clemson & Pendleton basketball player Ricky Jones hosted the inaugural Ali Jones Memorial Basketball Clinic on Saturday at Anderson Christian School.

Jones, who played for the Tigers from 1986-1991, decided to conduct the camp as a way to help young men and women deal with suicidal thoughts after his son, Ali, took his own life on August 9, 2021.

Forty two campers took part in the one day, six hour clinic.

If your interested in helping the cause, the Gofund me link is: https://gofund.me/7ac3dfe1