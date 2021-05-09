Santa Clara eliminates Clemson in NCAA women’s soccer quarterfinals 1-0

CARY, NC (Clemson SID) – A first-half goal proved to be the difference, as 11th-seeded Santa Clara downed 14th-seeded Clemson, 1-0, in NCAA Quarterfinals action on Sunday. The loss ended Clemson’s deepest run in the NCAA Tournament since 2006 (quarterfinals).

Clemson finished the season with 10+ wins for the seventh time under head coach Eddie Radwanski, ending the 2020-2021 season at 13-5-1. The Tigers held a top-10 ranking in all eight United Soccer Coaches polls released leading up to the final postseason rankings (yet to be released).

Hensley Hancuff made four saves on the night while allowing just one goal.

Santa Clara got on the board first, netting the game’s first goal in the 19th minute. Both teams took eight shots in the first half, while the Tigers earned the only corner kick.

The Tigers started on the attack in the second half, earning a corner kick in the 51st minute and a shot on goal by Makenna Morris in the 52nd. Clemson earned three more corners, but couldn’t convert, taking six shots before the game’s final 10 minutes. In those last 10 minutes, the Tigers couldn’t come away with anything, as the Broncos held on to the possession for the majority of the time remaining.