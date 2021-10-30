Shipley’s TD saves Clemson in 30-20 win over Florida State

Clemson Tigers

by: PETE IACOBELLI

Posted: / Updated:

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 30: Running back Will Shipley #1 of the Clemson Tigers breaks a tackle from defensive back Jammie Robinson #10 of the Florida State Seminoles for a touchdown run during the fourth quarter during their game at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Will Shipley ran for two touchdowns, including the game-winning 21-yard score with 2:53 left, as Clemson rallied past Florida State 30-20 for its 32nd straight victory at Death Valley.

Shipley finished with 124 yards, a career-high. His final score put the Tigers back on top after Florida State took the lead with Jermaine Johnson’s 6-yard fumble recovery touchdown for a 20-17 lead in front a stunned crowd.

But the Tigers offense regrouped after an awful second half to find the end zone and beat Florida State for a sixth consecutive time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Clemson Sports Schedule