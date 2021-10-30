Shipley’s TD saves Clemson in 30-20 win over Florida State

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 30: Running back Will Shipley #1 of the Clemson Tigers breaks a tackle from defensive back Jammie Robinson #10 of the Florida State Seminoles for a touchdown run during the fourth quarter during their game at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Will Shipley ran for two touchdowns, including the game-winning 21-yard score with 2:53 left, as Clemson rallied past Florida State 30-20 for its 32nd straight victory at Death Valley.

Shipley finished with 124 yards, a career-high. His final score put the Tigers back on top after Florida State took the lead with Jermaine Johnson’s 6-yard fumble recovery touchdown for a 20-17 lead in front a stunned crowd.

But the Tigers offense regrouped after an awful second half to find the end zone and beat Florida State for a sixth consecutive time.