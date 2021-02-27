Simms, Dawes each score 19 as Clemson wins 5th straight

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP/WSPA) — Aamir Simms and Al-Amir Dawes each scored 19 points and Clemson beat short-handed Miami 66-58 for its fifth straight victory while head coach Brad Brownell recorded his 200th win with the program.

Clemson (15-5, 9-5) took the first double-digit lead of the game during a 6-0 run to make it 57-44 with 9:17 to go. Miami scored the next 10 to get within three points at 5:16 but the Hurricanes only made one more field goal the rest of the way.

Aamir Simms & Al-Amir Dawes score 19 points a piece to lead Clemson past Miami, 66-58.

The Tigers are now 15-5 overall & 9-5 in the ACC.

It's the 200th win at Clemson for head coach Brad Brownell.@WSPA7 — Todd Summers (@ToddSummers7) February 27, 2021

Dawes made all four of his 3-point attempts, and Simms and Hunter Tyson added three each as Clemson hit 11 of 22 from distance and shot 49% overall. Isaiah Wong led Miami, which only had six scholarship players, with 28 points.

Next for Clemson is a road contest at Syracuse on March 3.