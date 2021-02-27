Simms, Dawes each score 19 as Clemson wins 5th straight

Clemson

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Clemson Basketball Generic _1553461012874.jpg

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP/WSPA) — Aamir Simms and Al-Amir Dawes each scored 19 points and Clemson beat short-handed Miami 66-58 for its fifth straight victory while head coach Brad Brownell recorded his 200th win with the program.

Clemson (15-5, 9-5) took the first double-digit lead of the game during a 6-0 run to make it 57-44 with 9:17 to go. Miami scored the next 10 to get within three points at 5:16 but the Hurricanes only made one more field goal the rest of the way.

Dawes made all four of his 3-point attempts, and Simms and Hunter Tyson added three each as Clemson hit 11 of 22 from distance and shot 49% overall. Isaiah Wong led Miami, which only had six scholarship players, with 28 points.

Next for Clemson is a road contest at Syracuse on March 3.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Livin' Upstate
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Clemson Sports Schedule