Simms, Honor lead Clemson past Syracuse in 78-61 romp

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP/WSPA) — Nick Honor drained four straight 3-pointers early in the game, Clemson led by 20 at halftime and emptied the bench in a 78-61 defeat of Syracuse.

Ten of 11 Tigers scored with Aamir Simms leading the way with 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting along with 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the season, seventh career. Honor added 15, all from beyond the arc, and Clyde Trapp had a career-high 11 assists with eight boards.

Joe Girard led Syracuse with 19 points and three steals. Alan Griffin added 12 points, making 7 of 7 at the line, and Marek Dolezaj scored 10.

Next up for Clemson (12-5, 6-5) is a home game against Georgia Tech on Friday, February 12.