Skalski to return to Clemson for sixth season

Florida State quarterback James Blackman is tackled by Clemson’s James Skalski during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson Senior linebacker James Skalski announced on Thursday that he will be returning to the Tigers for a sixth season.

Skalski was afforded an additional year of eligibility due to the NCAA COVID-19 expanded eligibility offer.

Skalski suffered injuries in 2020, playing nine games. He tallied 34 total tackles, one sack, and a fumble return for a touchdown.

He’ll join fellow senior Baylon Spector to anchor an experienced linebacker corps. Spector announced his return to Clemson earlier in the week.

