Skalski to return to Clemson for sixth season

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson Senior linebacker James Skalski announced on Thursday that he will be returning to the Tigers for a sixth season.
Skalski was afforded an additional year of eligibility due to the NCAA COVID-19 expanded eligibility offer.
Skalski suffered injuries in 2020, playing nine games. He tallied 34 total tackles, one sack, and a fumble return for a touchdown.
He’ll join fellow senior Baylon Spector to anchor an experienced linebacker corps. Spector announced his return to Clemson earlier in the week.