Swinney discusses Clemson’s ’21 recruiting class

(WSPA/Clemson Athletics) – On early national signing day for football players across the country, Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney discussed the Tigers’ 2021 recruiting class Wednesday afternoon.

Clemson’s 18-member class includes 16 members of the ESPN 300, 15 members of the Rivals 250 and 15 members of the 247Sports Top 247. 13 members of the class appear on all three lists: S Andrew Mukuba, DT Payton Page, WR Troy Stellato, DE Zaire Patterson, S Barrett Carter, RB Will Shipley, DE Cade Denhoff, TE Jake Briningstool, WR Beaux Collins, OL Marcus Tate, LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., RB Phil Mafah and CB Nathaniel Wiggins. OL Dietrick Pennington, OL Ryan Linthicum and WR Dacari Collins appear on two of the three lists, and QB Bubba Chandler appears on one. 17 of Clemson’s 18 members of the class appear on at least one list.

“The ‘Pandemic Posse’ is what I’ve called them, because this is the most unique recruiting class that we’ve had to sign and the most unique recruiting experience that any of us have had,” said Swinney. “You talk about a great group of young people, a great group of leaders, that’s who this group is.”

Clemson added two defenders who ranked as five-star prospects by at least one major recruiting service, including Barrett Carter (Rivals) and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (ESPN). Offensively, running back Will Shipley was a five-star recruit according to the 247Sports Composite.

Clemson signed three players who were rated by one of the major recruiting services as the top player in their respective state: RB Will Shipley (Rivals and 247’s No. 1 in North Carolina), TE Jake Briningstool (ESPN and 247’s No. 1 in Tennessee) and LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (ESPN’s No. 1 in Pennsylvania).

This is Swinney’s 13th recruiting class.