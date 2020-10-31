Swinney: Lawrence will not play versus Notre Dame

FILE – In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, in Clemson, S.C. Lawrence is a candidate for the 2020 Heisman Trophy award. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro, File)

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney announced on Saturday that Trevor Lawrence will not be able to play against Notre Dame on November 7.

Swinney made the announcement following Clemson’s 34-28 win over Boston College Saturday afternoon.

Dabo says Trevor Lawrence will not be able to play at Notre Dame next Saturday because of his positive COVID test a couple days ago.@WSPA7 — Todd Summers (@ToddSummers7) October 31, 2020

Lawrence was unable to play against the Eagles due to a positive COVID-19 test earlier in the week.

Freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei will be in line for his second career start in as many weeks. Uiagalelei threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns in Clemson’s win over Boston College.